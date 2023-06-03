Miami Heat breakout star Caleb Martin has played a pivotal role in the team's magical 2023 NBA playoff run. He didn't have his best performance in Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus the Denver Nuggets, but Martin is still a key player for Miami. Martin is reportedly dealing with an illness ahead of Game 2 though, per Tim Reynolds.

“Caleb Martin (illness) won’t practice with the Heat today (Saturday),” Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

It seems likely that Martin will try to play through the illness if he's able to on Sunday. Game 2 will be crucial in determining the winner of this series, as Miami's odds of coming back from down 0-2 against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets would be slim without question.

This will certainly be a situation to monitor ahead of tip-off on Sunday.

There is also a chance that Tyler Herro may return from injury for Game 2. Herro suffered a hand injury early in the postseason, and his initial timetable stated that he would likely be out until the NBA Finals. With the Heat taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the postseason, it seemed unlikely that Herro would get another opportunity to play in the NBA playoffs.

But then the unimaginable happened and the Heat upset the Bucks. After pulling off two more upsets in the playoffs, Herro now has a chance to re-join Miami.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on both Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro ahead of the Heat-Nuggets Game 2 clash on Sunday night.