The Boston Celtics are learning just how far grit and supreme confidence can take a player and team. Jimmy Butler obviously is not lacking talent and is a six-time All-Star, but those intangibles are a huge reason why he and the No. 8 seed Miami Heat are one game away from an improbable trip to the NBA Finals.

Most fans are already familiar with Butler’s renowned swagger, but Celtics fan favorite, champion and current broadcaster Brian Scalabrine proved just how superhuman it is when recounting an epic encounter from the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

“It’s not everyday the best player from the series comes from an eight seed, but the best player is sitting right in front of you,” Butler told Brian Scalabrine before his team- the No. 8 Chicago Bulls at the time- faced off against the No. 1 Celtics. “I’m like, ‘I was just saying hello man,'” Scalabrine told Dan Le Batard.

The 33-year-old wing was ultimately unsuccessful in that hard-fought, six-game series, but he surely left his mark. He is taking it to a whole new level in this year’s postseason, though.

Brian @Scalabrine joins us to tell old Jimmy Butler stories including the time Scal (ALLEGEDLY) used to beat Jimmy 1-on-1 "all the time" during his rookie season in Chicago. 😂 📺 https://t.co/RuHRXQYxwm pic.twitter.com/CzNvwDy5If — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 18, 2023

Although he scored just 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting in Miami’s crucial 128-102 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he set the tone just as he has throughout the team’s surreal run. His eight rebounds, six assists and unrelenting hustle helped allow the Heat to stay in front nearly the whole way.

Jimmy Butler is averaging just under 30 points per game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs and continues to display his superhuman confidence late in fourth quarters. Grant Williams can attest to that, as his prodding seemed to ignite a blazing fire within the two-way star in Game 2. Butler, however, did not need any extra motivation. As Scalabrine notes, he has carried that same intensity with him throughout his whole career.

And now it is about to pay huge dividends for him, the Heat and his many supporters.