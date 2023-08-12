Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the happiest man on Saturday as he gets to witness his good friend, Dwyane Wade, get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

That much is clear after LeBron sent a heartfelt message to Wade hours before he officially gets into the Hall of Fame along with other NBA legends such as Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Gregg Popovich. On Instagram, the Lakers forward posted a photo of Wade lifting a Hall of Fame jersey bearing his name. He then expressed how proud he is of the Miami Heat icon.

“Today is the official day my brother [Dwyane Wade] goes into the HOF!!!!! WOW WOW WOW bro!! Man I can’t say enough how proud and happy I am of/for you. The kid from Robbins, IL now in the HALL!!! You a bad man Trey Ball! SCREAMING. CONGRATULATIONS [Flash]. Love you kid!!” James wrote.

It's actually not the first message LeBron James sent to Dwyane Wade with regards to his Hall of Fame enshrinement. In the build-up to the ceremony, the Lakers superstar already shared how hyped he is for his brother, congratulating him for the honor and calling the whole Heat fanbase to cheer for him.

YESSIR!!!!! HEAT NATION 🔥 STAND UP!! STANDING OVATION 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾!!!! CONGRATULATIONS @DwyaneWade LOVE YOU BROTHER!! https://t.co/OC0Sxnf9dO — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 10, 2023

Wade definitely deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. All his accolades aside–winning three NBA championships and one Finals MVP, as well as making the All-Star 13 times–his overall impact to the game has allowed the NBA to become a global brand and basketball to be more popular than it has ever been.

As James said, Wade was a “bad man” on the basketball court and that's a great thing.