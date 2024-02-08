New details regarding the Heat forward's car accident.

The Miami Heat have been bit of an inconsistent team this season. But one player who has emerged as consistent role player for the Heat this season is forward Haywood Highsmith. The Heat might be without Haywood Highsmith though for the time being as he was involved in a car accident while driving home from the Heat's win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Highsmith will miss the Heat's game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday due to personal reasons. And new details have emerged regarding the car accident that Highsmith was involved in as per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

Miami Heat’s Haywood Highsmith hit a person helping another driver stuck in the middle of the road on Tuesday night, according to a senior law-enforcement source. The man who was hit is in critical condition and suffered a partial amputation of his leg, I’m told. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 7, 2024

It's definitely a sensitive situation and it's unclear if Haywood Highsmith sustained any injuries himself during the accident. It's a situation to monitor regarding any potential missed time for Highsmith moving forward.

Highsmith is in his third season with the Heat after spending one season playing overseas and one season in the G League. He was undrafted and he began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2018-19 season.

This year, Highsmith has started in 24 of the 37 games he's played in. He's been averaging 5.8 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 43.1 percent shooting from the field, 37.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Heat are currently 27-24 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. They're only 3-7 in their last ten games. They are a game and a half behind the Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed and out of the play-in bracket.