Highsmith has played in 37 games this season, 24 of them he was a starter.

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith was involved in a car accident that took place after the win Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic according to a statement released by the team sent to ClutchPoints. He was ruled out as of the 1:30 p.m. (EST) NBA injury report Wednesday in the lead up to the contest facing the San Antonio Spurs, but in terms of the reasoning, it was listed as “personal reasons.”

A Heat spokesperson said to ClutchPoints that Highsmith is ok from the accident, but there were injuries besides him which the extent hasn't been released. Just after 5:00 p.m., about two and a half hours away from tip-off, the Heat sent out a statement announcing that Highsmith was in the car accident. In the statement, the organization wrote “Our hearts go out to those who were injured.”

“We have been made aware that Highsmith was involved in a car accident heading home from last night’s game,” the team said in the statement. “Highsmith is listed as out for tonight’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs due to Personal Reasons. Our hearts go out to those who were injured. We will have no further comment at this time.”

There is no more details about the accident or Highsmith except for that he is out for Wednesday's game. He first stood out in the miraculous playoff run last season where he was proven to be a solid rotational piece. Earning a place in the Heat lineup this time around, he is a defensive stalwart, plus an improved shooter from the three-point line despite the statistics not jumping out of the page.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of his play back in January of how he “fits into a role.” He has given Highsmith endless praise this season, even inserting him into the starting lineup 24 times this season.

“He's been very reliable when he's been available and you can see why, he just fits into a role. You know, when you say a role player, some people look at that the wrong way. You need guys that absolutely embrace a role that can complement your better players and he does that defensively and offensively he's really good,” Spoelstra said. “He's improved in terms of spacing the floor but also knowing when to cut and play off the ball, things of that nature and his confidence has grown over the last two years in particular. It's good to have him back in the mix.”

Highsmith has dealt with injury issues this season, but made his return back in January. He even admitted to ClutchPoints at the time that it has been an “up and down season” in terms of the injuries.

“It's been an up and down season for me dealing with a lot of injuries, not really used to it. So just trying to find a rhythm and stay in rhythm has been kind of tough for me, but I always got confidence in myself,” Highsmith said. “I'm always going to let the ball fly. Always going to go shoot my shots and just play my game. So whether I get 10 shots, one shot, whatever, I'm still gonna play defense no matter what. So it's not even about confidence offensively. It's about just doing what I do play defense, be tough. If I'm not making shots, it's okay, I'll make shots the next night and keep shooting.”

Spoelstra didn't comment further during his usual pre-game media availability. Miami is 27-24 on the season which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference ahead of the matchup against the Spurs Wednesday night.