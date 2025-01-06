DeMarcus Cousins criticized Miami Heat president Pat Riley during a recent appearance on FanDuel’s ‘Run It Back', citing past treatment of superstar players as a concern for the organization’s future. Cousins’ remarks came amid ongoing trade drama surrounding Jimmy Butler, who was suspended last week following a reported trade request.

Chandler Parsons asked Cousins if the handling of Butler’s situation could deter other NBA stars from joining the Heat under Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“It is Miami. They’re always going to get free agents,” Parsons said. “But everything that happened with this situation and LeBron and D-Wade and Shaq – will this prevent other superstars from wanting to go there while Pat Riley, while Spo is there? Or is this still an awesome place to go?”

DeMarcus Cousins responded, asserting that Miami’s reputation as a desirable destination remains intact but raising concerns about how the organization treats its stars.

“No, not at all. I think Miami would still be a good destination,” Cousins said. “I think people are always keeping it in the back of their mind as far as thinking long-term with the organization. It’s obvious, they don't take care of their superstars. Shaq has come out. Hall of Famer, top 10 player all time. D-Wade, top 3 shooting guard of all time. LeBron James, arguably the greatest of all time. If it didn’t go well for these guys, I mean it’s proven. Pat Riley doesn't care – it’s his way or no way.”

Jimmy Butler's future with Heat remains uncertain amid suspension & trade rumors

The Heat suspended Butler for seven games after his reported trade request last Thursday, but a recent report by Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald suggests Butler’s time in Miami may not be over.

“While the Miami Heat continues to listen to trade offers for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, his Heat tenure isn’t officially over yet,” Chiang wrote. “According to a source close to the situation, Butler will be expected to rejoin the Heat and play in games if he’s still on the roster at the end of his team-issued seven-game suspension.”

Chiang also noted that the Heat are unwilling to pay the remainder of Butler’s $48.8 million salary this season if he remains away from the team following his suspension.

The Heat, currently 17-16 on the season, face a six-game road trip starting Monday against the Sacramento Kings (17-19). The Butler situation adds another layer of uncertainty as the franchise seeks to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference.