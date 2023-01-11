Who could forget about last season’s on-court altercation between Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler? That moment sent shockwaves around the NBA as the two-time NBA champion coach looked like he wanted to get into a fistfight with his star player. Well, the scenes from Tuesday night’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder could bring flashbacks of that intense moment for Heat fans.

Miami veteran Dewayne Dedmon ended up getting himself ejected from the game after throwing a massage gun onto the court. This was after the 33-year-old was seen involved in a heated verbal altercation with coach Spo on the bench:

Dewayne Dedmon was ejected for throwing a massage gun onto the court after getting into it with Erik Spoelstra 😬pic.twitter.com/m5o4aZodyZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 11, 2023

It’s unclear what the pair were arguing about, but what cannot be denied is that they weren’t exactly cordial toward each other. Dedmon, in particular, was clearly incensed by the conversation. So much so, that he decided to throw a massage gun onto the playing court out of frustration. The referees wasted no time throwing Dedmon out of the game, and he might even get fined for his antics here.

As it was said in the broadcast, the Heat were extremely undermanned in this game due to injury. Well, they were down to eight active players after Dedmon’s ejection.

Dewayne Dedmon has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot for pretty much the entire season, and this has been one of the main reasons behind his lack of playing time for the Heat of late. He’s only played a total of 17 minutes in Miami’s last nine games, and the frustrations appeared to have blown up on Tuesday night.