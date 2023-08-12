With the Basketball Hall of Fame set to take place this weekend, one of the top inductees for this year's class is Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Although Wade had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, he will first and foremost be remembered for his exploits with the Heat. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, he didn't get as much draft hype as his peers LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. But when Shaquille O'Neal was eventually traded to the Heat to play with Wade, he recognized the talent the young guard had. Ahead of the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony, Wade revealed that Shaq had told him back then that he would eventually receive this honor.

Shaq told @DwyaneWade after his rookie season that he would be a Hall-of-Famer. 19 years later, he will be enshrined into the @Hoophall⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0WkbBFMrlT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 12, 2023

“When Shaq got to Miami, immediately we talked about the relationships with Penny, the relationships with Kobe and what was not gonna happen with us. He was at a different place in his career and so he was pumping a lot of juice in me,” Wade said. “Shaq told me I was gonna be one of the greatest two guards that ever played. Shaq told me I was gonna be sitting here as a Hall of Famer one day. I looked at him like ‘okay, if you say it, I'm gonna do it'.”

Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal played together for three and a half seasons before O'Neal was traded to the Phoenix Suns. During that time, the Heat made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in O'Neal's first season with the team, and they won the 2006 NBA title amid Wade's historic Finals performance.