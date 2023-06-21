Miami Heat president Pat Riley rarely shows emotion when seen or viewed in public, but that changed on Tuesday during his end of season press conference. Riley, who addressed a variety of topics, from getting Heat star Jimmy Butler roster help to the trade rumors surrounding Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, became emotional when discussing a powerful moment he shared with longtime Heat forward Udonis Haslem, who is set to officially retire this year.

Riley recalled how Haslem was there for him following the death of his brother, a story that moved the Heat president to tears, per ClutchPoints Twitter.

“March 9th was the night that I found out my brother died… I felt this hand on my shoulder, and it was [Udonis Haslem]. He said ‘I got you’… That’s the kind of man he is.” Pat Riley gets emotional speaking about Udonis Haslem 🥹 (via @Brendan_Tobin)pic.twitter.com/ZmghnERcuY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2023

“March 9th was the night that I found out my brother died. It was at the Gala and I walked outside, I took the call from my nephew. And I was just hanging on the chain-link fence. And then I felt this hand on my shoulder, and it was [Udonis Haslem]. He said ‘I got you.' That’s the kind of man he is. He's special, he's unique,” Riley shared.

Haslem, a key veteran presence on the Heat sidelines for 20 years, was present when Riley needed someone the most following the death of a loved one.

Haslem, a three-time NBA champion, may not have stuffed the stat sheet in his career, but he didn't need to. He oftentimes acted as an extension of the coaching staff in a way that few other players who walked through the doors for the Heat could.

And clearly, judging by this story from Riley, Haslem had an emotional connection to many in the Heat organization.

He was far more than just a basketball player for the Heat.