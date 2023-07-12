Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade will be presented into the Basketball Hall of Fame in August by former Philadelphia 76ers superstar Allen Iverson, longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein showed in a Twitter post.

Wade will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August along with former NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, among others. He is a three-time NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP and is arguably the third-best shooting guard ever behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Wade and Iverson were rivals in the Eastern Conference during the early part of Wade's career. They never faced in the playoffs but went 8-8 against each other and seem to be good friends. Iverson was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, a class that also included Shaquille O'Neal and Yao Ming.

Dwyane Wade is still very active within professional basketball. He has been a guest analyst on TNT's “Inside the NBA” and is a co-owner for the Utah Jazz. Wade also hosted a game show called “The Cube.”

Wade's biggest accomplishment was arguably in 2006, when he and the Heat overcame a 2-0 series deficit to win the NBA Finals against the Mavericks. He was the best player in the series over O'Neal and averaged 34.7 points on 46.8 percent shooting with 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in the six games.

Wade and the Heat won more titles in 2012 and 2013, when the team had LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Miami defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games in the 2012 Finals and then beat the San Antonio Spurs in seven games in 2013.