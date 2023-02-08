For four seasons, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade (along with Chris Bosh) joined forces in South Beach to terrorize the league with their incredible scoring prowess and eye-popping athletic capabilities. Their four-year partnership was a fruitful one, resulting in four straight NBA Finals appearances, two of which ended in the ultimate triumph – a championship. Thus, even as James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, Wade definitely has his brother’s back for life.

And with James being just 36 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, it’s difficult to find a contemporary who’s more excited for The King to accomplish the feat more than Wade.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Dwyane Wade had a succinct, two-word anticipatory reaction to LeBron James’ pending accomplishment.

“History loading ⏳,” Wade wrote.

Of course, it’s only a matter of when, not if, LeBron James hits 38,388 points for his career. Knowing James, he will, for sure, be doing his best to accomplish that feat on Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team he beat to win his first-ever championship.

And with Luguentz Dort out due to injury, the Thunder won’t be able to throw an All-Defensive team-caliber defender on James, which should make Lakers star’s life on offense, at least on paper, easier. Moreover, the Thunder might come out of the gates lethargic, since they’re currently on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Nevertheless, when LeBron James achieves the inevitable, the majority of the NBA world will be celebrating with him. And there may not be anyone who would be happier for James than his old pal Dwyane Wade.