Spoelstra had some nice words for Kerr as the two have known each other for years and were closer when both were on Team USA.

As the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors will battle it out Thursday, it is all love between head coaches Erik Spoelstra and Steve Kerr. Besides the two showing respect to one another as they have both been in the league for an extended period of time, the two have worked together in the last FIBA World Cup where Kerr was the head coach and Spoelstra was an assistant.

After the Heat practiced Wednesday, Spoelstra spoke to the media about his time with Kerr, calling it “totally invaluable.” He also added that he not only respects him as a head coach, but as a “human being.”

“Totally invaluable from a life experience and basketball experience was incredible. Everything that I had hoped for. Obviously, we wanted to come back, you know, with the gold, but competition is tough. It's tough in the NBA and it's tough in FIBA and I think that helps you grow,” Spoelstra said. “I really enjoyed my time with Steve, I've gotten to know him over the years, particularly when he's doing TV in head coaches meetings. I really admire him, Irespect him as a coach, I really like him as a human being.”

Miami Heat HC Erik Spoelstra talking about working with Golden State Warriors HC Steve Kerr in the FIBA World Cup. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/2iqK4U4yxq — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 27, 2023

Spoelstra compares the Heat to the Warriors ahead of battle

In sharing his analysis with the media about the Warriors, Spoelstra compares the Heat's start to the season to the opposing team as both squads are still trying to figure out their identity. He believes it will be a good challenge for Miami as they embark on a brutal five-game road trip.

“Their style of play still is there, it's evident. I think the whole league is trying to figure this out right now, and that's why you just can't pay attention to what everybody's saying on the outside. It's not like they're a bunch of teams playing consistent basketball, there are a handful. And then basically everybody else is trying to figure it out,” Spoelstra said. “And Golden State like us has had some really good moments where they've looked like a bit of who they've been, and they've had some moments where they're trying to figure it out. We feel like we're in a similar area. They still play an incredibly unique style. That's just a great environment to play there. I think it's a good way to kick off this road trip because you're going to have to play good consistent basketball.”

Miami Heat HC Erik Spoelstra talks about the Golden State Warriors and the upcoming five-game road trip as a whole. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/rPLFcyBl1Y — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 27, 2023

Both teams trying to find consistency

The Warriors are off to an up-and-down start to their season as they are 15-15 which puts them 10th in the Western Conference. It's already been a rollercoaster of a season for them as they have dealt with numerous suspensions to Draymond Green plus the benching of key players like Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney.

However, the team still has superstar Stephen Curry who is averaging 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4,4 assists per game. While they have been trying to find consistency all season, they were just recently on a five-game winning streak until they lost to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.

As Spoelstra said, the Heat are also looking to build some connective tissue though they are currently on a three-game winning streak after they beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day. With the win, Miami is 18-12 which puts them at fifth in the Eastern Conference.