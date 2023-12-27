The Heat ends the year of 2023 off by traveling to the West Coast as Spoelstra talks about the challenges ahead.

The Miami Heat practiced Wednesday before embarking on a five-game road trip that will carry the team from 2023 into the new year of 2024. The first game of the road test starts Thursday as the Heat face the Golden State Warriors, which like Miami, have their own immense success in the past.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra compliments the Warriors and said to the media that their “style of play” is still very much present. He also talks about the road trip as a whole and said that the environments that the team will face will force them to play “consistent basketball.”

“Their style of play still is there, it's evident. I think the whole league is trying to figure this out right now, and that's why you just can't pay attention to what everybody's saying on the outside. It's not like they're a bunch of teams playing consistent basketball, there are a handful. And then basically everybody else is trying to figure it out,” Spoelstra said. “And Golden State like us has had some really good moments where they've looked like a bit of who they've been, and they've had some moments where they're trying to figure it out. We feel like we're in a similar area. They still play an incredibly unique style. That's just a great environment to play there. I think it's a good way to kick off this road trip because you're going to have to play good consistent basketball.”

Spoelstra talks about the roadtrip as a “gauntlet”

After the Heat's Christmas Day victory to the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night, Spoelstra touched on the brutal roadtrip and said it's going to be “a gauntlet.” After the Warriors, Miami faces the Utah Jazz and then the duo of Los Angeles teams to start the New Year in the Clippers and the Lakers.

“I feel good about it. We are what our record is right now. So yes, I do think going on the road is a good thing. It's a gauntlet. We're aware of teams we're playing,” Spoelstra said. “It always is a challenge on the road and I love the environments and I love the way the road tests your team emotionally and physically. And this group, we're not making excuses for any of guys being in and out, we understand what our identity is and what it takes to win and we're working on our consistency to do it.”

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro talk about the tests on the road

Heat star Bam Adebayo has been a crucial part of the team in every aspect and said Wednesday after practice that everybody is going to need one another for this test. He stressed that it starts on the plane ride to the first game until they get on the floor.

“It is obviously one of those trips where we're going to need one another. These are games that can go either way. This is a good time for guys to come together and build team camaraderie,” Adebayo said. “It's going to be a long flight, so thats games, that's having communication, asking about family, whatever the case may be.”

The same goes for Tyler Herro who is four games off his return from missing a significant portion of the season due to a Grade 2 right ankle sprain in early November. The 23-year old said that he's “excited” for the opportunity to be on a road trip that's going to take Miami to the brink.

“Just continuing to work through different things on both ends of the ball and also getting closer as a team,” Herro said. “And I think we're going to take away a lot of things from this trip so I'm excited for it.”

The Miami Heat are currently heading into the trip with a three-game winning streak as they are 18-12 which puts them at fifth in the Eastern Conference. They face the Warriors Thursday at 10:00 p.m. (EST) at the Chase Center.