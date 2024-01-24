The next nationally televised game for Miami is Thursday against the Boston Celtics.

With the Miami Heat preparing for a back to back starting Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday against the Boston Celtics will be a huge contest as it is a nationally televised game. As it will be broadcasted on TNT, the new rules from the NBA about load management will come into play for Miami.

According to Adam Lichtenstein of The Sun Sentinel, the star players for any team that is on a national broadcasted game have to be available with the obvious exceptions of a legitimate injury. To be considered a star for this rule per the association, the player has to be an All-Star or have made an All-NBA team in the last three years.

Load management has always been a topic of discussion since star players would rest for games. However, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is favorable of the NBA's rules and said after practice Tuesday that players sitting a ton of games is “not good for business.”

“I think the intention and I think the thought process is sound,” Spoelstra said. “I think it needed to be addressed somehow, some way. Is this the absolute way, and is this where it’ll end up? I don’t know. But the NBA is taking appropriate measures to try to correct this because guys sitting out too many games is not good for the business, particularly when players are potentially healthy enough to play. “How that will turn out for our back-to-back? I don’t know. We’ll have to see after (Wednesday) night. I’m not making plans for the second game yet.”

Adebayo on Kyle Lowry being one of his favorite teammates

In this case, the star players for Miami would be Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. However, while he won't be included in that criteria, the Heat made the news Tuesday morning where it was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they have traded for Terry Rozier.

Rozier fills a much-needed hole in Miami as they desperately were missing a scoring threat at point guard. Kyle Lowry was not cutting it as he was traded along with a 2027 first-round pick to the Hornets. Still, Lowry was well-respected among his peers and even to Adebayo, he was one of his favorite teammates in his career.

“Kyle [Lowry] has been one of my favorite teammates, maybe my favorite since he's been here,” Adebayo said. “He has always taught me ways to get the ball, he always talks to me about getting easy catches. He's been positive towards me, I've hanged out with him during the summer and he is like a brother to me and will continue to be my brother.”

Kevin Love says Terry Rozier impacts game on multiple levels

However, there is no doubt that the Heat came out on top in this trade as it once again brings the team back in win-mode as they try to repeat and go back to the NBA Finals. Veteran big-man Kevin Love talked about the multitude of ways that Rozier can help the Heat.