Terry Rozier is excited after his recent trade from the Charlotte Hornets to the Miami Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry.

On Tuesday morning, the Miami Heat sent a jolt throughout the NBA landscape when it was announced that they would be requiring guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for a package centered around veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. Rozier projects to provide an immediate scoring punch to a Heat offense that has been struggling a bit as of late, and although Lowry's veteran leadership will be missed, recent losses made it clear that a change was needed in Miami.

The early indications are that Rozier himself is more than happy to be a new member of Heat Nation. On Tuesday evening, the Heat's official account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, posted a video of Rozier stepping off of a jet on a Miami tarmac, and Rozier addressed the camera (and all of Heat nation in the process) when he touched the ground.

“I don't even know what to say,” said Rozier. “It hasn't all the way hit me, but this is home for me. I feel good. I'm ready to get started… I'm glad to be a part of Heat culture. Let's get it. Y'all are going to see what all the hype's about. I'm really ready, so let's get to it.”

Rozier has enjoyed one of the most productive seasons of his career up to date with the Hornets, averaging north of 20 points and six assists per game prior to the trade.

The Heat will next take the floor on Wednesday evening against the Memphis Grizzlies.