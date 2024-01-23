The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Miami Heat as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Memphis Grizzlies travel to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Grizzlies-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Grizzlies are 16-27 this season, and they are coming off a win over the Toronto Raptors. Memphis has already played the Heat once this season back in November, and they lost by six points. In that game, Jaren Jackson Jr dropped 28 points. Luke Kennard scored 13 points off the bench in the loss. Memphis shot under 40 percent in the game, and they made just 11 of 37 attempted threes. Santi Aldama is questionable in the game with knee soreness, and obviously, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are not playing.

The Heat are 24-19 this season, but they have lost their last three games. In the previous win against the Grizzlies, Bam Adebayo scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jimmy Butler scored 15 points but did not contribute much else. Kyle Lowry scored 17 points, but he will no longer be available as the Heat just made a move to acquire Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets for Lowry. Rozier will probably not be ready to go Wednesday night in Miami, but that is still up in the air.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of PointsBet on ActionNetwork.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Heat Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +11 (-110)

Moneyline: +400

Miami Heat: -11 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 214 (-110)

Under: 214 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Memphis, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Grizzlies need to have a good game on the defensive side of the court. The Heat are very good defensively, so Memphis needs to match it. Miami scores the fifth-fewest points per game in the NBA at 110.6. Miami also has the ninth-worst shooting percentage in the NBA. The Grizzlies have already held the Heat to under 110 points once this season. Even though they lost, keeping the Heat to under 110 will help cover the spread. If the Grizzlies can do this again, they will cover this spread.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Heat play some great defense, and they have already held the Grizzlies to 102 points this season. Miami allows 110.7 points per game, and they should be able to play well in this one. The Grizzlies are without their two best players, so the Heat should have a lot of success on the defensive side of the court.

The Grizzlies, as a team this season, are scoring the second-fewest points per game. They average just 107.8 points per game, and they are going to struggle against the Heat without Morant and Bane. Because of this, the Heat should have no problem keeping the Grizzlies under their season average. If Miami can do that, they will cover the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Heat Prediction & Pick

This game could be close as both teams struggle to score the basketball. Because of this, I like the under to hit. As for the winner of the game, I like the Heat to win this game. I will also take them to cover the spread as the Grizzlies are without some of their very important players.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Grizzlies-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -11 (-110), Under 214 (-110)