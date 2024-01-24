As Miami Heat fans celebrate that the team traded for Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier, players are excited about the move as well. One player that might be more excited than anybody is star Caleb Martin who will reunite with Rozier since he spent two seasons with the Hornets from 2019-2021.

Since then, Martin has made a name for himself being a crucial piece to the Heat's second unit and sometimes in the starting lineup. He said after Tuesday's practice to the media that Rozier is “going to fit right in” to the system Miami has in place under head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Great teammate,” Martin said. “He's a good dude, he's a competitor, he wants to win and plays hard on both ends. He's going to fit right in.”

Funny enough, Rozier has also been teammates with Caleb's brother, Cody, so the familiar with the Martin family is well-documented at this point. The Heat star said that the 29-year old guard has a lot of attributes that will make the team much better than it already was.

“He’s able to create a lot of space, get his own shot,” Caleb Martin said. “He’s got so much better at playmaking, getting guys open. Athleticism at the point guard spot more. He’s a dawg, too…He'll help tremendously. You have to be able to put the ball in the basket and he is going to help us tremendously on that side of things.”

Kevin Love says Rozier “does a lot of good things”

Miami Heat stars Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, newcomer Terry Rozier, and Kyle Lowry in front of the Kaseya Center.

Rozier fills the Heat's top need perfectly where the team was missing a highly productive, but skillful point guard. He has been averaging career-highs with Charlotte so far this season with 23.2 points and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Veteran big-man in Kevin Love spoke highly of the former Boston Celtic, who he faced multiple times when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“He's somebody that can put points up in a hurry. Somebody who obviously attacks the game, playing eight and a half years in Cleveland, when he got into League and we played against him, you know whether it be in Boston or anytime we played against him he's used to light us up,” Love said. “So, we got a heavy dose of his game and you know, some games it was high assists output, sometimes it was defensive output but can certainly can put points up in a hurry and get his teammates involved in plays the right way. So he does a lot of good things.”

