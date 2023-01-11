The Miami Heat have not been a very good team this season. They’re far from the worst team in the East, but it’s also true that they have failed to live up to the expectations many had of them before the start of the season — at least not yet.

As the February trade deadline draws closer, it’s no surprise that Miami has been linked to a handful of trade prospects in the market. Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins has been one of the names that have been linked as the Heat look to shore up their frontcourt for the second half of the season.

If you ask Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, however, the two-time NBA champion shot-caller doesn’t seem overly convinced that his team needs to take the trade route in the coming weeks. Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy was on the broadcast during Miami’s thrilling 112-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and he revealed what Spoelstra had to say about the trade rumors surrounding the Heat:

“We talked to Spo before the game about whether or not the Heat needed to add somebody, add another piece,” Van Gundy said, via Peter Dewey of Heat Nation. “And he really doesn’t think so — they just need to get whole.”

Fair point from coach Spo here. The Heat have been decimated by injuries of late as their players just can’t seem to stay healthy. They should get back to full strength (or at least close to it) sooner rather than later, and perhaps Miami will be able to live up to the expectations when they do. Erik Spoelstra seems to think so.