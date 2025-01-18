The next chapter in the Jimmy Butler saga with the Miami Heat took place on Friday night as Butler returned from his seven-game suspension after requesting a trade from the team. His return didn't help the Heat get the result it was looking for, as it lost to the Denver Nuggets at home 133-113.

Butler didn't play all that poorly in his return after taking around two weeks off due to the suspension, as the star forward scored 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting. He finished second on the team in scoring behind Tyler Herro, who racked up 22.

While Butler was suspended, Heat forward Kevin Love posted the “I'm not f*****g leaving” scene from The Wolf of Wall Street, captioning the post “LIVE LOOK – Jimmy after his meeting with Micky #getmyjoyback” in reference to Butler's comments about losing his joy on the court with the Heat. Butler spurned more headlines by liking the post.

After the game against the Nuggets, Butler finally spoke out about liking the post, via Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.

“I laugh a lot,” Butler said. “I'll tell you, my happiness off the court is at an all-time high. I've got the baby, I've got my friends, a lot of Domino's and coffee is involved. I like Kev, but he not more petty than I am and he’s giving me a run for my money.”

Despite the memes and jokes, it still seems very unlikely that things get worked out between Butler and the Heat and it feels like this is only going to be settled with a trade. Multiple teams have still shown interest in Butler over the last few weeks even while he has not been playing including the Suns, who seem to still be the most active suitor.

As long as his trade request is a distraction for the Heat, Pat Riley and company will want to move on from him sooner rather than later. This loss drops the Heat to 20-20 on the season which puts it in ninth place in the Western Conference, but getting some extra players and assets in a possible Butler trade could help it move up in the standings.