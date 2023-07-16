Gabe Vincent cashed in with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, signing a three-year, $33 million deal after a successful four-season stint with the Miami Heat. This is quite a big win for Vincent considering he entered the league as an undrafted free agent, which immediately helped him earn the respect of Miami's long standing veteran Udonis Haslem when he found a way to stick with the Heat.

Haslem just finished up the 20th and final year of his career, a career that also saw him get his start as an undrafted free agent. Haslem became the heart and soul of the Heat during his extended time with the team, and while he didn't play much during the end of his career, he still found a way to make an impact. This is made clear by Vincent, who recently revealed his favorite NSFW moment from the outspoken veteran.

"In the bubble, [Erik Spoelstra's] in the huddle, [Udonis Haslem] kind of just takes over… Throws the chair and he's just cussing each one of us out… I think we responded well as a team after that." —Gabe Vincent (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/roEmenChAN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 16, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Haslem basically became a player-coach over the final few years of his career with the Heat, but when he spoke, players listened. Haslem was known for his explosive tirades on the bench when his team wasn't playing well, and sure enough, he lit up his teammates during a game in their 2020 NBA Finals run. But it turned out to be just what they needed to turn things around and rally to win the game.

These moments were fairly frequent with Haslem, but this one seems to have stuck out to Vincent, who was just a rookie in the league at the time. With Haslem gone now, Miami is going to have to find a replacement for his veteran poise that helped them out in tough situations. For Gabe Vincent, though, he will look to carry over what he learned from Haslem to his upcoming stint with the Lakers.