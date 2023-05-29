Gabe Vincent of the Miami Heat is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain for the Monday’s Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, according to Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype.

The news of Gabe Vincent being questionable with a left ankle sprain is notable, considering he played in Game 6 after missing Game 5 of the series. The Celtics comfortably won Game 5 at home in Boston while Vincent was out. In Game 6 when Vincent returned, the Heat lost on a buzzer beater by Derrick White.

Vincent played 41 minutes for the Heat in Game 6, scoring 15 points on 6-18 shooting. Unfortunately, it was not enough to close out the series. Now, the Heat will have to win Game 7 on the road to avoid becoming the first team in NBA history to avoid losing an NBA Playoffs series after taking a 3-0 lead in the series.

After the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers to advance to the NBA Finals, they probably did not think they would be waiting this long to find out their opponent. After players like Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart said to not let the Celtics get one win ahead of Game 4, the series seemed like it would end in Miami that night. It turns out that Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were right, and now we have a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday night.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Vincent is able to play on Monday, and if he does, how the ankle injury impacts his play in a game the Heat must have.