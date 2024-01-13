Highsmith has been crucial to Miami's perimeter defense that makes it one of the best in the league.

The Miami Heat have been known to obtain diamonds in the rough which has frustrated the league for some time now, especially in terms of un-drafted players. From Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Kendrick Nunn, Rodney McGruder, and others, the list goes on. Another name to add to that list is star Haywood Highsmith.

Before Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Highsmith and the impact he has on the team. Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints that he has been “reliable” when available and fits into a role, which prompted the head coach to address the negative connotation of what it means to be a “role player.”

“He's been very reliable when he's been available and you can see why, he just fits into a role. You know, when you say a role player, some people look at that the wrong way. You need guys that absolutely embrace a role that can complement your better players and he does that defensively and offensively he's really good,” Spoelstra said. “He's improved in terms of spacing the floor but also knowing when to cut and play off the ball, things of that nature and his confidence has grown over the last two years in particular. It's good to have him back in the mix.”

Highsmith's story plus injuries this season

Highsmith went un-drafted out of Wheeling College in West Virginia and has technically been in the league since 2018 when he was playing for the Philadelphia 76ers G-League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. The 27-year old found his way to the Heat in 2021 and stood out in the team's miraculous run to the NBA Finals last season amidst injuries.

Since then, he's found a spot in the rotation, but as like many others on Miami this season, he has been bit by the injury bug himself. Whether it be back injuries or even entering in the concussion protocol after a hard collision with Utah Jazz guard Colin Sexton on Dec. 30, it's been a tumultuous season for Highsmith.

He would miss the next three games and came back from a stint in the protocol on Monday's win against the Houston Rockets. Highsmith would be inserted into the starting lineup Wednesday and despite Miami's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he scored a career-high 19 points while also playing efficient defense, which is what he's really known for.

Highsmith said it's been a “up and down season”

For Highsmith, the confidence has never wavered for him despite trying to find the urge for consistency in playing with all of the injuries. He has averaged 6.4 points, three rebounds, and one steal per game.

While the statistics don't jump out of the page, he provides exceptional defense and has been improving his offensive game from three-point range. He admitted to ClutchPoints that it has been an “up and down season,” but he will continue to push through and find a rhythm.

“It's been an up and down season for me dealing with a lot of injuries, not really used to it. So just trying to find a rhythm and stay in rhythm has been kind of tough for me, but I always got confidence in myself,” Highsmith said. “I'm always going to let the ball fly. Always going to go shoot my shots and just play my game. So whether I get 10 shots, one shot, whatever, I'm still gonna play defense no matter what. So it's not even about confidence offensively. It's about just doing what I do play defense, be tough. If I'm not making shots, it's okay, I'll make shots the next night and keep shooting.”

With players like Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and now Tyler Herro out, there's no doubt that Highsmith will be need to contribute. Miami will be under-manned again going into a contest as they face Orlando Friday night inside the Kaseya Center. The Heat are 21-16 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference.