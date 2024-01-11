We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Magic-Heat prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Orlando Magic will head south down the Interstate 95 freeway to face the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Magic-Heat prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Magic lost 113-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Unfortunately, they fell behind early 33-16 and saw themselves trail 67-37 at halftime. The Magic attempted to get back in the game but could not mount anything. Significantly, Jalen Suggs led the way with 20 points. Paolo Banchero had 18 points while shooting 8 for 22. Also, Moritz Wagner had 21 points. His brother Franz sat out with an injury. Curiously, Cole Anthony struggled with only two points while shooting 1 for 4. The Magic shot 36.2 percent as a whole, including 31 percent from the triples and just 61.1 percent from the charity stripe. But the Magic also allowed the Wolves to shoot 53.8 percent from the field.

The Heat lost 128-120 to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Wednesday. At first, they led 35-29 after the first quarter. The Heat even held a 59-55 halftime lead. Then, the Thunder started to rally in the second half. The Heat were able to pull away in the final quarter. Significantly, Bam Adebayo scored 25 points and 11 rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 21 points. Likewise, Haywood Highsmith tacked on 19 points. Tyler Herro had 17 points, while Nikola Jovic added 15. Ultimately, the Heat shot 46.1 percent from the field, including 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. The defense allowed the Thunder to shoot 59.3 percent from the field, including 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Heat also lost the board battle 42-38.

The Heat lead the all-time series 77-58. Recently, the teams played on December 20 when the Heat defeated the Magic 115-106 in Orlando. The Heat are 8-2 in the last 10 games against the Magic. Moreover, they have won seven in a row at home against the Magic.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Heat Odds

Orlando Magic: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +128

Miami Heat: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 218 (-110)

Under: 218 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Heat

Time: 8:00 ET/ 5:00 PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic started the season on a good mark. While they are still having a good season, their spot is less secure than it was, as they sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Banchero will need to have a good game. So far, he is averaging 22.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the season while shooting 45.8 percent. But Banchero has struggled in his career against the Heat, averaging 15.5 points through four games. Meanwhile, the Magic hope that Franz Wagner can play. He averages 20.9 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Ultimately, he will be a game-time decision. Anthony will be another option for the Magic, as he comes into this game averaging 13.9 points per game. Additionally, Suggs can be a good option, averaging 13.7 points per game. Moritz Wagner may have to do more if his brother cannot suit up. Thus, he will look to raise his game, as he is currently averaging 11.5 points per game.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from all over the field. Then, they need to clamp down on defense and not let the Heat get any shooting chances.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat are a team that could alternate scorers. Moreover, it seems that there is a different scorer every night. But they have the weapons that can put the dagger into Orlando.

Herro is their stat leader, averaging 22.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Adebayo averages 22 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and will be a focal point of this offense. Butler will also be interesting to watch. So far, he is averaging 21 points per game. Butler has averaged 17.9 points through 36 career games against the Magic. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson is averaging 14.2 points per game. Jaquez is averaging 13.7 points per game.

The Heat will enter this game ranking 18th in field-goal shooting percentage. Yet, they are also third from beyond the arc. The Heat are also solid at the charity stripe, ranking third in free-throw shooting percentage. Ultimately, the Heat struggle on the boards, ranking 26th in rebounds. The Heat are good at handling the basketball, ranking seventh in turnovers. However, they continue to struggle on the defensive rim, ranking 30th in blocked shots.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well and win the board battle. Then, they must make Banchero uncomfortable.

Final Magic-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Heat won the first game by nine points. While the teams are currently tied in the standings, the Heat are the better team until the Magic can prove otherwise. Expect the Heat to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Magic-Heat Prediction & Pick: Heat -3 (-110)