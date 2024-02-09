Haywood Highsmith's agent has released a statement.

Recently, Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith was involved in a frightening situation on his way home from the Heat's win over the Orlando Magic, in which he was driving a car that struck a pedestrian pushing a disabled car, injuring the person. Highsmith has since been ticketed for reckless driving, and on Thursday, the Heat forward's agent Jerry Dianis released a statement on the incident.

“At approximately 11:20 PM, Haywood struck a pedestrian pushing a disabled car without lights on down the middle of a dark road. Haywood immediately rushed to help the person pushing the car who had been injured. A tourniquet was applied to the injuries by a bystander and Haywood stayed on the scene continuously talking to the injured man, offering words of comfort until an ambulance took him to the hospital,” read part of the statement, per NBA insider Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Mr. Highsmith had not consumed alcohol or drugs and was not speeding. This was an unfortunate accident. We have been notified that the person sustained significant injuries but is in stable condition. Haywood and his family are praying for him. Haywood is of course shaken by this and appreciates the support and prayers he has received from the Miami Heat and fans. We will have no further comment.”

Haywood Highsmith and the Miami Heat are next slated to take the floor on Sunday in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch vs the Boston Celtics at home.