‘I’m talking about God’s revenge’: Heat’s Victor Oladipo warning of vengeance to rest of NBA

Victor Oladipo was once considered an NBA star. However, injuries fizzled out his momentum. But at just 30-years old, the Miami Heat veteran has plenty left in the tank. But he’s relying on more than himself to bounce back during the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Oladipo previously referenced a “revenge tour.” He recently explained what he meant in regards to this “revenge tour,” per Heat Nation.

“My family, we’re very spiritual,” Victor Oladipo said. “In the Bible it says, ‘God says vengeance is mine.’ So for me, I understand now why I play. I don’t play for accolades. I don’t play for the fact that people might hate on me or second guess me or not believe I can come back from this injury. I play for his glory. When they said revenge, I’m talking about God’s revenge. … Now is my time to rise. I truly believe that.”

Whether you agree with his views or not, his motivation is commendable. Every player has a reason for playing hard and Oladipo’s stems from faith.

In 8 regular season games last year, Victor Oladipo averaged over 12 points per game on 48 percent field goal shooting. He averaged over 20 points on multiple separate occasions during his prime in Indiana with the Pacers. If he can avoid injury, Oladipo will play a crucial role for the Heat in 2022.

Miami has stars such as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the charge. So he doesn’t need to be the go-to guy. But he will be a valuable third or fourth option for the Heat as they look to win the NBA Finals this season.