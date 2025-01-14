The Miami Heat have found a rhythm as of late despite the ongoing turmoil surrounding franchise star Jimmy Butler, currently serving a seven-game suspension for his alleged unprofessional behavior in recent weeks. Butler has made no secrets that he wishes to be traded from the Heat, but as of yet, there doesn't exactly appear to be a hot market for the 35 year-old.

Recently, NBA insider Chris Haynes stopped by the Dan Le Batard Show to break down the Heat's prospects of getting a good return for their former Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

“They’ve made it known that they are entertaining offers,” said Haynes. “As I can tell right now from the people that I’ve spoke with around the league, the Miami Heat aren’t anywhere close to a Jimmy Butler trade.”

Haynes also spoke on the potentially awkward situation of Butler returning to the Heat lineup.

“I'm told he is fully prepared to return to play and play for the Miami Heat if he is not moved by the time that his suspension is lifted,” said Haynes.

What do the Heat do now?

If there's one thing that the Miami Heat have proven time and time again in the post-LeBron James era, it's that they thrive off of adversity.

Take the 2023 postseason for example, when the Heat were routed at home by the Atlanta Hawks in the first play-in game and narrowly survived a scare against the Chicago Bulls in the following contest to secure the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Few could have predicted in that moment in time that the Heat would win more than a game or two in the first round, let alone bulldoze their way to the NBA Finals.

Lo and behold, that's exactly what the Heat did, led by a brilliant postseason run from Butler and a slew of role players, many of whom have now moved on to greener pastures.

Similarly, the Heat had rattled off three straight wins on their current West Coast trip in the face of the Butler controversy, before finally dropping a game to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday evening.

In any case, the Heat's road trip will continue with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening.