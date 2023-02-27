Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro shined on the offensive end of the floor in Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 33 points — on 6-for-12 shooting from behind the three-point arc — and dished out five assists in the 108-103 Heat loss. So when the Heat visit the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night to play Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers, every Heat fan will surely be dying to know: Is Tyler Herro playing tonight vs. the 76ers?

Tyler Herro injury status vs. 76ers

The Heat have Herro listed as questionable for Monday’s game due to a rib injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other notable injury news, newly acquired big man Kevin Love (left knee hyperextension) is probable to play for Miami.

Tyler Herro, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He’s averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 47 appearances this season (all starts).

The former University of Kentucky standout is shooting the ball incredibly accurately from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign — his current 92.0% free-throw percentage is the third-highest in the entire league.

The Heat will have to be at the top of their game to beat the Sixers on the road on Monday, regardless of whether Herro is in the lineup. After all, the Sixers own the seventh-best home record in basketball at 24-9. But with regard to the question, Is Tyler Herro playing tonight vs. the 76ers, the answer is maybe.