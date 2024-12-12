While ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania is a top basketball journalist, he doesn't seem to be popular within the Miami Heat organization. Team owner Micky Arison got in on the action Wednesday night after Jimmy Butler's agent Bernard Lee ranted about Charania on X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

Arison re-tweeted the first shot that Lee fired.

“Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bullsh*t because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge…” Lee said.

Lee was responding to Charania's earlier report:

“The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State,” Charania posted.

It makes sense for the Heat to shop Butler around, as he's in the last year of his contract before his player option next season. However, Lee claims that Charania's report is fabricated.

Heat most likely won't trade Jimmy Butler to Suns

There is more reporting that contradicts Charania's claim, via PHNX Sports' Gerald Bouquet.

“Per a source, the Suns aren't pursuing a Jimmy Butler trade,” Bouquet said. “Aside from the obvious difficulties with both the Suns and the Heat being tax apron teams that I already pointed out, Phoenix believes in their Big 3 and what they've seen from this group (11-2) when healthy.”

While Butler may like the Suns, their reported lack of interest makes any speculative trade offer they'd make for him null and void. It takes mutual interest for a trade to occur, so it makes sense that Lee would be upset with Charania for perpetuating a rumor with no real credence.

Charania has yet to comment on the situation.