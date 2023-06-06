The Miami Heat are three wins away from an NBA Finals victory. Overcoming the talented Denver Nuggets will prove to be quite the challenge though. Jimmy Butler told the media ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals that Bam Adebayo will be “the reason” Miami wins the championship, per Wes Goldberg on Twitter.

“Bam's been playing incredibly well this entire playoffs,” Butler said. “For sure this series, and that's when he got like, the toughest matchup by far on the defensive side of the ball. He plays with so much energy, he never takes a possession or a play off. You gotta really respect him for that. On the offensive end he's doing everything for us… he's going to be the reason why we win the championship.”

Bam Adebayo is enjoying playing in the NBA Finals with the Heat. Having to guard superstar Nikola Jokic is an extremely difficult task. Jokic's versatility on the offensive end, as a shooter, finisher, passer, and rebounder, makes him an intimidating matchup. Adebayo has refused to back down though. He is doing everything he can to limit Jokic.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Offensively, as Butler stated, Adebayo's contributions have been crucial for the Heat. Miami needs to shoot the ball well from deep in order to win the NBA Finals, but having a star like Adebayo in the post is important as well.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the Heat will look to take care of business in Game 3 versus Denver. Miami will take a pivotal 2-1 series lead with a victory on Wednesday.