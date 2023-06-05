Game 2 of the NBA Finals saw the Miami Heat steal one on the road vs. the Denver Nuggets. Following the affair, Colin Cowherd believes it was the adjustments by Erik Spoelstra over Michael Malone that led to the victory, via The Volume Sports.

"What you're seeing is really good coaches… Everybody take a deep breath. This is a 6 or 7 game series." Colin Cowherd says the Heat aren't going down easy 👀 (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/VZX9zWK9CP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2023

“In that fourth quarter, it was analytic basketball, threes versus twos, and Miami, Spo, you know chess match, edge Miami tonight.”

Colin Cowherd says early on that the Heat had no chance in Game 1, but after acclimating to the series and environment they were more prepared to adjust in Game 2. That is what the Heat did, and Cowherd says both teams will now be constantly adapting going forward.

The take from Cowherd suggests that this series will come down to Erik Spoelstra versus Michael Malone and who can put their team in the optimal positions to succeed. In Game 2, it was Spoelstra who out-coached Malone in the fourth quarter, as the pace of the game fell into the Heat's hands and ultimately led to a victory.

It is very exciting for NBA fans that the Heat were able to come away with a win in Denver, as it now sets up for a thrilling rest of the NBA Finals. Many were expecting the Nuggets to cruise after Game 1, but it is clear this series will be highly competitive as it flips to Miami tied at 1-1.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets will take place on Wednesday night in Miami. While it is anybody's guess who wins, both Erik Spoelstra and Michael Malone are sure to bring new looks into the contest.