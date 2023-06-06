Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo isn't taking anything for granted. Despite dealing with the pressure of the NBA Finals, having to play defense against Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, and often being underrated, Adebayo is keeping his head held high. The Heat's star big man recently put things into perspective with an eye-opening statement, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

“Maaaaaan,” Adebayo said. “I lived off $12,000 a year, me and my mom. It don’t get weightier than that. This is fun.”

Bam Adebayo: An underrated star

Adebayo is one of the best big men in the league. He often gets left out of the conversation though with players such as Jokic and Joel Embiid dominating the competition. Nevertheless, Miami understands just how valuable he is to their success. Even with the Heat though, from a national standpoint, most of the credit has gone to Jimmy Butler.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra recently discussed Adebayo's terrific performance in the Heat's Game 2 victory over the Nuggets.

“Bam, we just can't say enough of how difficult his responsibilities are in this series,” Spoelstra said. “To take arguably the toughest cover in the league for all the myriad of reasons that I don't need to get into, and then he has to shoulder a big offensive role for us, as well. So it's not like he can just stand and rest on the offensive side, and yes, he has to play 40-plus minutes, as well.”

Bam Adebayo is enjoying his time in the NBA Finals. That being said, he's still hungry to win a championship. The Heat will look to take a 2-1 series lead in Game 3 against the Nuggets.