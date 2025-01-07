For Miami Heat team president Pat Riley and the front office, winning remains the top goal—regardless of whether six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler is playing. The Heat are likely to shift their focus toward contending without Butler, aiming for a return package that aligns with Riley's win-now approach.

However, there could still be a chance that ‘Jimmy Buckets' ends up donning the familiar black, red, and yellow once more.

The six-time All-Star shared workout videos and photos from the Heat’s weight room at Kaseya Center. Here's where it gets intriguing—Jimmy Butler wasn’t alone in his training session. He had a team with him. Assistant coach Octavio De La Grana, player development coach Remy Ndiaye, and athletic trainer Armando Rivas all remained in Miami to work alongside him.

Expand Tweet

The heat increasing between Jimmy Butler and Miami

Butler missed several games, showed signs of frustration, and then came the major issue—he didn’t receive the $113 million extension he was eligible for last summer. It was a bad look. Soon after openly questioning his future with the Heat and whether he could find joy playing there again, the franchise made their move.

Then, last week, all chaos erupted as Jimmy Butler went on the offensive during a press conference and demanded a trade.

Pat Riley and the Heat suspended him for seven games and indicated they’d consider trade offers. It's not hard to read between the lines—Miami doesn’t expect Butler to remain for much longer.

Reports quickly surfaced that the Heat were eager to move Butler off the team as soon as possible. However, another report indicated that it wasn't out of the question for the Miami Heat to disregard Butler's trade request and keep him through the end of the season.

Where will Butler be after the trade deadline?

As of now, several teams are being discussed as potential destinations for Butler. The most notable among them is the Phoenix Suns, with reports suggesting that Suns owner Mat Ishbia is prepared to offer Butler exactly what he desires if a trade is finalized.

Reports also surfaced that both the Grizzlies and the Bucks have engaged in discussions with the Miami Heat about a potential trade for Butler. As a result, the situation is shifting, with multiple teams now in the mix.

Ultimately, it boils down to this: Miami is focused on winning, while Jimmy Butler wants to feel appreciated. Right now, those objectives appear to be at odds. The Heat can't afford to linger in mediocrity, and Pat Riley isn't the kind of leader who waits for things to resolve on their own.

All eyes are now on January 17. Will Jimmy Butler be back on the court for the Heat, or will he be playing for a new team? What’s clear is that Miami's next move will determine the direction of their season—and potentially their future.