Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s 11 made field goals were the most for a Heat player in a playoff half since LeBron James, ESPN Stats and Info wrote a Sunday tweet.

James scored 12 in the first half of Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN Stats and Info. James ended the night with 45 points as he hit 19 of his 26 field goal attempts, adding 15 rebounds and five assists in the 98-79 win over Boston at TD Garden.

“He was absolutely fearless tonight, and it was contagious,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, via ESPN. “The way he approached the last 48 hours, and not only LeBron, but everybody else. Nobody likes getting dirt thrown on your face before you’re even dead. He showed great resolve.”

The performance followed a 31-point outing in a 102-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls during the 8th-seed game on Friday. Jimmy Butler and guard Max Strus scored 31 points apiece, becoming the third Heat duo with 30 points apiece in a playoff or play-in game, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Our team has obviously not been perfect this year,” Spoelstra said. “But I do know one thing about the men in that locker room: The last 48 hours, I know how categorically, unequivocally, how badly and desperately our group wanted to get into this damn thing — and get into the playoffs to have an opportunity to compete for a title.”

A six-time All-Star during his time with the Heat, Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, Jimmy Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 64 games played and started for Miami during the 2022-23 season. He gave credit where credit was due to Heat center Bam Adebayo after the victory over Chicago.

“The reason I really love Bam is because even though you don’t make shots, you can affect the game in so many different ways,” Butler said, “And that right there is a definition of a star player.”