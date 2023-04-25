Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler knows to give credit where it is due. That much is clear after he dropped the ultimate respect on Joel Embiid in a night when all the focus was on him.

After exploding for 56 points to take down the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs series, Butler received MVP chants from the home fans. When asked about it, however, the veteran forward shared his true thoughts on the MVP race and said that Embiid deserves it.

“I don’t know about MVP. I think that’s Joel,” Butler said in his walk-off interview following the Heat’s 119-114 win, per NBA on TNT.

Jimmy Butler certainly has a great point, though he couldn’t be more savage with the timing of his statement.

Not only did he give the Bucks a heartbreaker, but he also added insult to the injury by saying that Joel Embiid is the MVP of the season. After all, he just fought against Giannis Antetokounmpo who is also an MVP candidate.

Sure he may be only giving credit to Embiid, but Antetokounmpo caught some stray bullets in the process. It’s like Butler is saying Embiid is a better player than Antetokounmpo.

"I don't know about MVP. I think that's Joel." Jimmy Butler on MVP chants during his historic Game 4 performance pic.twitter.com/GDtoyf3PJH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2023

Unfortunately for the Bucks, Butler and the Heat have all the bragging rights here. He just tormented them on Monday, and Milwaukee just had no answer for him. Not even a Giannis triple-double (26-10-13) was enough to counter the big game from the 33-year-old.

If Butler says Embiid deserves to be the MVP, then no one from Milwaukee can argue about that.