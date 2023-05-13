A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

ESPN’s Stephen A Smith has been a long-time New York Knicks loyalist. This only means that much like any Knicks supporter out there, Stephen A has been through his fair share of misery through the years. It was another heartbreaking end to the season on Friday night as Smith watched his Knicks suffer a series-ending defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs second-round matchup.

Taking all this into consideration, you just knew that Stephen A Smith was going to come out with a scathing rant about the Knicks’ season-ending loss. This is exactly what he delivered during the broadcast of Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. Smith showed no mercy as he took aim at RJ Barrett and Julius Randle in a scathing tirade:

“RJ Barrett, it’s going to be a long offseason,” Smith said of the Knicks forward. “You’re absolutely pathetic. … You gotta really look yourself in the mirror and work on your game young man.”

If you thought that was bad, just check out what Stephen A had to say about Julius Randle:

“Julius Randle, I am done with this man,” Smith continued. “I’m calling for the New York Knicks to trade him. You’re not going to win with him. [His body language when he misses shots] is like a virus that hits everybody. … Julius Randle is not the answer. Trade him. He needs to go. … Trade for Damian Lillard or call Karl-Anthony Towns. Find a way. He needs to go.”

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle might have to throw hands with Stephen A Smith when they see him in New York pic.twitter.com/X4XhcTA1pf — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 13, 2023

Now that’s savage. Smith has clearly had enough of Randle and he no longer wants to give him the time of day. He’s even given the Knicks a couple of trade targets in Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns — both of which could be available this summer. We shall soon find out if the Knicks front office decides to heed Smith’s advice here.