Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Tyler Herro received his post-surgery timetable, and it is far from ideal for the Miami Heat. The earliest Herro, who will undergo hand surgery on Friday, can reportedly return is the NBA Finals, per Ira Winderman.

This report is better than Herro being completely ruled out for the remainder of the postseason. However, the Heat’s odds of getting to the Finals even with Herro would be slim this season. Without Herro, it will take a miracle for Miami to power through the talented Eastern Conference.

Tyler Herro broke his hand against the Milwaukee Bucks to begin their NBA playoff series. Herro had been performing well prior to suffering the ailment, posting 12 points in the first-half. For a Miami team that struggles to consistently find the bottom of the net, losing a shooter like Herro hurts without question.

Jimmy Butler recently addressed Tyler Herro’s looming absence.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“A lot. You can’t fully make-up what Tyler has been for our team all year long,” Butler said, per Brady Hawk. “But guys gotta step up, including myself, including Bam (Adebayo), and whoever Spo (Erik Spoelstra) calls upon.”

Miami upset the Bucks in Milwaukee in Game 1 of the series despite Herro’s injury. They ultimately earned a pivotal 130-117 win over the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also dealing with an injury concern for Milwaukee, but the Bucks are hopeful he can return soon.

Upsetting Giannis and Milwaukee will prove to be a challenging task without Tyler Herro, however, Jimmy Butler and the Heat will certainly not back down.