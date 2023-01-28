Remember the young Jimmy Butler fan who flew 4,405 miles just to see the Miami Heat star sit out the game he’s watching? Well, he got to finally see his idol play.

On Tuesday, the young supporter from Argentina attended the Heat’s game against the Boston Celtics in hope to see Butler play. However, the superstar forward was a late scratch in the contest due to lower back injury. The youngster’s reaction when he learned about Butler’s absence was pretty painful to say the least, and it quickly went viral.

Butler made it up to the said fan by meeting and giving him an autograph after the game against the Celtics. Luckily, the treat didn’t stop there. On Friday as the Heat take on the Orlando Magic, the Butler faithful was in attendance once again and got to see his hero power Miami to victory.

The 33-year-old Butler also shared another moment with the kid, who clearly enjoyed the match and was even spotted getting hyped up as the Heat star took over against Orlando.

Tuesday, this fan flew 4,405 miles to see Jimmy Butler play only to find out he was inactive. Tonight, he saw Jimmy play and got to celebrate a Heat win court-side ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2K7wuJAXRY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2023

It’s certainly awesome to see Jimmy Butler go the distance for his fan. While his absence last Tuesday sparked plenty of discussions about the load management issue in the NBA, at least he didn’t let his supporter go home sad.

The young fan undoubtedly had the greatest time of his life with everything that happened after his video went viral, and he’ll definitely remember every moment he had with Butler.