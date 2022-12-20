By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls got their butts kicked on Sunday as the Minnesota Timberwolves blew them out, 150-126. Nope, there’s no typo there. The Bulls really let the Wolves drop 150 points all over them in what turned out to be an embarrassing performance by Chicago.

After the game, DeRozan did not mince words as he described his team’s performance on the evening. It’s as if the five-time All-Star wanted to crawl under a shell in embarrassment as he discussed the Bulls’ shameful effort on Sunday:

“Obviously we scored well over enough points to win a game, but giving up 150 points is beyond embarrassing, and we gotta feel that,” DeRozan said. “We gotta feel that. You gotta feel low right now. You gotta feel frustrated. You gotta feel all the bad emotions and try to understand why. As competitors, it’s embarrassing to give up that many points. Nothing against Minnesota, but it’s not like we’re playing against the 2016 Golden State Warriors. We gotta do better. We gotta be better individually and teamwise.”

DeRozan is clearly feeling a lot of emotions right now, and you can’t say any of those are good. You can’t really blame the man for slamming his team after that blowout loss. To make matters worse, this defeat came just two days after a 23-point loss against the New York Knicks.

Chicago has now lost four straight games and seven in their last 10. To say that this team is in a rough patch at the moment would be a complete understatement. Even DeMar DeRozan wouldn’t disagree.