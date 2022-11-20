Published November 20, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Miami Heat were 3-2 in the five games that Jimmy Butler had been back since missing two consecutive games with a hip injury. Now it appears the Heat will be without their All-Star forward for the foreseeable future. Butler did not travel with the team on their recent road trip and has been officially ruled out as per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Jimmy Butler is not traveling with the Heat to Cleveland and will miss the rest of the Heat's four-game trip because of his knee issue. Rest of the Heat's roster is traveling to Cleveland. Injury report will be released later today. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 19, 2022

The Heat began their road trip on Wednesday with a loss against the Toronto Raptors. They followed that up with another loss, this one against the Washington Wizards on Friday. Butler played against the Raptors but did not suit up against the Wizards due to knee soreness. That same knee issue is what will keep him out of the remaining games on the trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday and against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

On the season, Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.9 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range. He’s had some big defensive performances this season as well. Butler has only played in about 55 games per season since arriving in Miami. He has been named to the All-Star team, however, in two out of his three seasons so far with the Heat.

Now in his 12th season in the NBA, the Heat are most likely just being precautious with his injury management. The Heat have gotten off to a poor start, however, at 7-9. They currently sit at 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They’ll need Butler back as soon as possible so they can right the ship.