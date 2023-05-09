A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jimmy Butler was the hero yet again for the Miami Heat in their 109-101 victory against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs second-round matchup on Monday night. Butler led the way for Miami with a team-high 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting, to go along with six rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and two blocks in 42 minutes of action as the Heat took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Knicks.

The bad news for Miami fans is that Butler has once again been included in the injury report ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday. At this point, there could be some cause for concern on the Jimmy Buckets front.

Jimmy Butler injury status for Game 5 vs. Knicks

Right now, the Heat gave officially listed Butler as questionable to play due to a right ankle sprain. This is the same issue that has forced Miami to include Butler in their injury report over the past few games, and it is clear that the veteran has not been able to fully recover from the knock.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nevertheless, barring any unforeseen setbacks, the general expectation is that Butler will play through the pain in Game 5 — as he has in the past couple of games. The Heat probably won’t confirm this until we get closer to tipoff, though.

In other injury news, Tyler Herro remains out for Miami as he continues to recover from a right hand fracture. Caleb Martin is questionable to play, while Bam Adebayo and Cody Zeller have both been listed as available.

The Heat have a chance to close this series out with a win in Madison Square Garden, and you can be sure that only a major injury will prevent Jimmy Butler from suiting up in this one.