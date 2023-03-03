Tyler Herro may have a bigger role than usual to play in the fortunes of the Miami Heat against the Knicks on Friday night, after Jimmy Butler joined Kyle Lowry on the Miami Heat injury list on Thursday.

The Heat have lost five of their last six even with Butler in the lineup, and a stretch of poor form from Herro in that time has certainly been a contributing factor. After missing games against the Nuggets and the Nets, the 23-year-old’s last four games have seen a 33-point game against Charlotte last Saturday, and not much else. In the three others since his return, he’s a combined 12-43 from the field and has averaged just 11 points and three assists.

Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, while not lighting up the stat sheet, has been particularly efficient of late, shooting an incredible 72.5% from the field over his last four games. If he misses games, his absence will be sorely felt by a team struggling to put points on the board as they fight for a spot in the playoffs.

The Miami Heat are about to begin a five-game homestand which will see them play the Knicks, Hawks twice, and then the Cavaliers twice. If Butler misses one or multiple of those games, plenty of added responsibility will fall on Herro’s shoulders, and if he continues to play like he has of late, the Heat will likely struggle without Butler.

Tyler Herro, however, is more than capable of turning things around. His shooting numbers are slightly down this season compared to last, but he’s still a dangerous outside shooter and capable playmaker. Without one and potentially more of his more experienced teammates at his side, he’ll need to recapture something resembling his best form if the Heat are to get back on the winners’ list.