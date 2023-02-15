Tyler Herro was unable to suit up for the Miami Heat on Monday as they lost to the Denver Nuggets, 112-108. Herro was ruled out for that game due to a knee injury, and with the Heat scheduled for another game on Thursday, the big question now is this: Is Tyler Herro playing tonight vs. the Nets?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Tyler Herro injury status vs. Nets

Right now, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year is dealing with a contusion in his left knee. It doesn’t sound overly concerning, but unfortunately, it is serious enough to force him to sit out against the Brooklyn Nets. Herro was ruled out for the game more than 24 hours prior to tipoff, which means that he wasn’t even close to potentially suiting up against the Nets. In fact, Herro did not even travel with the team to Brooklyn.

Thursday’s game will be the Heat’s last matchup before the All-Star break, and Miami has opted to give their star more time to heal ahead of the mid-season hiatus. Although, Herro is still expected to take part in Saturday’s All-Star 3-point contest in Salt Lake City.

Duncan Robinson, however, who was initially tagged as questionable to play, will be available against the Nets. Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Nikola Jovic, and Omer Yurtseven remain out for Miami.

Now with regard to the question of is Tyler Herro playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is no.