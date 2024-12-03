The Miami Heat are playing the Boston Celtics on Monday night and will be without their superstar Jimmy Butler, a heavily rumored trade asset, because of a knee injury. Luckily, the severity of the injury isn't that considered serious, per head coach Erik Spoelstra via Ira Winderman.

The Heat will also not have Kevin Love (back), Josh Richardson (illness), Nikola Jovic (ankle) and Kel'el Ware (foot). The Celtics are also dealing with several injuries as well. They will not have Sam Hauser (personal), Jaylen Brown (illness), Al Horford (rest/toe), Kristaps Porzingis (rest) and Jrue Holiday (left knee tendinopathy).