The Miami Heat absolutely demolished the Boston Celtics on their home court Sunday evening, as they breezed by with a final score reading 128-102 and, in turn, now hold a commanding 3-0 series lead heading into Game 4. While excitement may have been running high for the boys from South Beach, star Jimmy Butler opted to keep his emotions private directly after the final buzzer and avoided speaking to the media post-game.

His decision to do so has, unfortunately, come back to bite him, as the NBA has fined the wing “$25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access,” as per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Wes Goldberg of FanSided would add on in a quote tweet of the report by Chiang that “Jimmy Butler wasn’t even in the locker room by the time media was allowed in.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite his lacking media availability, the 33-year-old did make his feelings on the Heat’s latest win known to the public, as he went on to take a cryptic shot at the Celtics, particularly big men Al Horford and Grant Williams, with a myriad of photos posted to his personal Instagram account following the blowout win.

Jimmy Butler has been an absolute pest for opposing ball clubs throughout this year’s postseason and has continued his tremendous play during this year’s Eastern Conference Finals series. Through three games played against the Celtics, he finds himself posting sensational all-around averages of 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 3.7 steals while shooting 46.0% from the field.

He and the Heat will look to close out their series against Boston on Tuesday night and punch their ticket to their second NBA Finals in four years.