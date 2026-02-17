Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James owns the most illustrious signature sneaker line in NBA history outside only Michael Jordan himself. In celebrating his twenty-third season in the league, the lifetime Nike athlete released his signature Nike LeBron 23, the latest installment in the league's longest-running signature line. Next up, we'll see a new colorway inspired by James' monumental decision to join the Miami Heat.

On July 8, 2010, the entire world sat and watched LeBron James as he presented himself on national television to announce where he would be signing in the upcoming season. Becoming known as “The Decision,” the moment James left Cleveland to chase championships alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh created a whole new reason for fans to hate the best player in the league.

However, as most fans look back in hindsight, the “decision” only elevated the league as a whole and helped cement LeBron James in the GOAT discussion alongside Michael Jordan. This next colorway is titled “Good Intentions” and is loosely inspired by James' decision to come to Miami.

Nike LeBron 23 “Good Intentions”

The newest colorway arrives in Hyper Pink/Black-Voltage Green-Alabaster for a loud look that immediately draws parallels to the classic Miami Floridians uniforms worn by the Heat during LeBron's tenure. The fabric upper and “crown” midsole on the medial side are all done in hyper pink, a slight nod to the light red shirt worn by James during “The Decision.”

The lateral side features an electric gold crown midsole to match the iridescent hue throughout the midfoot. Silver jeweled Nike Swooshes are seen throughout, accenting the black Nike LeBron logos along the back heel. Pink laces and a translucent pink outsole finish the look as the pair is expected to come in specialized packaging as well.

The Nike LeBron 23 “Good Intentions” will release March 3, 2026 via Nike SNKRS app for a retail tag of $235. The shoes will release on Nike SNKRS app in full adult sizing as well as GS sizing with adjusted pricing. Expect a wider release at select Nike retailers as stock quantities should be bountiful.