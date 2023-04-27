Since the dawn of the 21st century, the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat have been two of the most successful franchises in the NBA. Both franchises have had some of the best players to ever play the game during this time, such as Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade, just to name a few. They’ve also won seven of the 22 championships this century, nearly one-third of the league’s championship hardware that’s been handed out since 2000. So it should come as no surprise that the Heat and Warriors share an impressive playoff record that puts them in a league of their own.

With Golden State’s Game 5 win over the Kings on Wednesday night, they joined the Heat as the only other team in NBA playoff history with a streak of 20-plus series with a road win. The Warriors’ playoff road win streak extends all the way back to 2013. Miami’s streak, meanwhile, lasted from 2011 (when LeBron James teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form the Big 3) to 2020 (when Jimmy Butler carried the Heat to a Finals appearance in the bubble).

The Warriors and Heat have enjoyed practically unrivaled postseason success over the last ten years, and both teams have the potential to win another title this spring and add even more championship hardware. The Heat just knocked off the one-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games in one of the biggest playoff upsets in recent memory, while the Warriors have clawed back from a 2-0 series deficit against the Kings to take a 3-2 series lead.