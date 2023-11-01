Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler hasn't enjoyed a great start to the 2023-24 season. Just months after looking at times like an all-time great NBA player, Butler has looked very pedestrian so far in the new campaign, and the Heat have suffered as a result, opening up the season 1-3.

The basketball court is not the only place where Butler has received criticism as of late, as a video recently uploaded to social media showed Butler losing in scratch-offs and then joking about how “poor” he is.

“I can’t ever get rich, man. It’s crazy,” said Butler. “Just gonna have to work my day job, man.”

Needless to say, users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, were not thrilled with Butler's decision to essentially mock people who aren't fortunate enough to play a game for a living.

Some likened Butler's antics to those of social media star Charli D'Amelio, who recently received heavy backlash for pretending to be a Walmart cashier.

Same energy smh come on Jimmy pic.twitter.com/S4QZhCzr2g — Ronnie Lozano (@r_lozano24) October 30, 2023

Others noted that Butler couldn't even be bothered to do particularly well at said “day job” on Monday evening against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Doesn’t even show up to day job either 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CPxmRDhzbv — JENKS (@pickswithjenks) October 31, 2023

By 2023, everyday people seem to have grown tired of celebrities showing off their wealth and essentially taunting those who are less well-off than them. While Butler likely didn't necessarily mean true harm with his statements, it is objectively nauseating to see multi-millionaires try to insert themselves in the plights of the average citizen.

Butler and the Heat will next take the floor on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.