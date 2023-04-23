My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Phil Jackson is arguably the greatest coach in the history of the NBA, which is why many fans were shocked to find out that he no longer watches NBA basketball. Perhaps more surprising, though, is the reason Jackson doesn’t watch the NBA, as he explained he believes the league became too political during the 2020 playoff bubble. Jackson’s comments have sparked widespread criticism, with Jalen Rose becoming the latest to respond to Jackson.

Jackson said he believes that the NBA was attempting to cater to a certain audience during the 2020 NBA bubble, and that he would crack jokes about the political markings players had on their jerseys or were on the courts. Rose did not take too kindly to Jackson’s comments, and offered a scathing response to what Jackson had to say.

Jackson’s comments certainly haven’t gone over too well with many folks, and Rose hits the nail on the head here with his criticism of Jackson. The NBA actively sought a way to help make positive changes amid a time of political unrest and social fear due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and many folks like Rose appreciated that sentiment. Jackson may not believe it was very important, but to Rose and millions of others, it certainly was.

It will be interesting to see if Jackson attempts to clear up his comments here, because he’s taking a pretty big beating for them right now. But it simply may not matter, because Rose seems to have made up his mind on Jackson’s character. And chances are, Rose isn’t the only one who feels this way after hearing what Jackson had to say.