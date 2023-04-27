The Miami Heat dumped the Milwaukee Bucks out of the NBA Playoffs and while it’s a team game, one could argue Jimmy Butler single-handedly willed his team to the second round.

With the Bucks leading 118-116 with 2.1 seconds left in Game 5 on Wednesday, it appeared as if Giannis Antetokounmpo and company would prolong the series to a Game 6.

The Heat had a timeout and while head coach Erik Spoelstra was drawing up a play to tie the game, his plan was to initially give the ball to someone other than Butler.

Butler, however, had different ideas.

“He looked me dead in the eye,” Spoelstra said later with a smile, “and he just said, ‘No. Let me be that guy.'”

Spoelstra listened to his star man as Butler received a perfect pass from Gabe Vincent to tie the game with 0.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The home crowd was in shock as the game eventually went to overtime with the Heat going on to win 128-126 and finish the series as 4-1 victors against all the odds.

Butler finished the night with 42 points which followed his epic Game 4 performance in Miami where he scored 56 points and helped his side overcome a 14-point deficit in the final quarter.

“We just play hard,” Butler said. “We know what we’re capable of. We don’t listen to the outside noise, and we will not listen to any outside noise.

“We’re going to do what we do.”

Butler will now look to emulate his first round heroics in the Eastern Conference semifinals where the Heat will take on the New York Knicks.