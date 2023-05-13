Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Miami Heat are off to the Eastern Conference Final after defeating the New York Knicks in Game 6 on Friday night — and according to superstar Jimmy Butler, it’s all because of Kyle Lowry.

When asked what he thinks sets the 2022-23 Heat apart from the typical No. 8 seed, Butler didn’t waste any time in answering.

“We got Kyle Lowry,” he said with a smile.

Reporter: "What do you think sets you apart from the typical 8-seed?" Jimmy Butler: "We got Kyle Lowry" Kyle Lowry: "STFU" 🤣 (via @Brendan_Tobin)pic.twitter.com/m8QLvSpPTB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

“Shut the f**k up,” Lowry quickly laughed back.

It’s all smiles for the Miami Heat, who on Friday night became just the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to make the conference finals, joining the Knicks, who pulled off the incredible feat in 1999.

Butler scored 24 points, adding eight rebounds and four assists as Miami won 96-92 on Friday and became the third team in the 2023 NBA Playoffs to reach the final four. Lowry finished with 11 points, four boards and nine assists of his own.

They’ll now await the winner of Game 7 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon.

The Heat have had a ton of playoff success over the past near two decades; they’re headed to the Eastern Conference Final for the 10th time overall, the seventh time in the last 13 years and the third time in the past four seasons.

“It means we’re one step closer to our goal,” Jimmy Butler said on a more serious note after the win.

Kyle Lowry gave a lot of praise to the New York Knicks after a hard-fought Eastern Conference semifinal series.

“It was a battle,” Lowry explained. “A Tom Thibodeau-coached team, they’re always going to play hard…This was a grind and we found a way. We’ve got guys that just want it.”

The Heat will now have a few days to relish the win and relax before travelling to either Philly or Boston for Game 1 of the ECF on Wednesday night.